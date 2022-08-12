The City of Jackson announces water distribution site for Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The capital city will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents in need Friday afternoon. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle.

Please see below for details:

WHAT: Water distribution site

WHEN: 2 p.m. Friday, August 12

WHERE: Fire Station #1 (Headquarters)

555 S. West St.

