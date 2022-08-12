The City of Jackson announces water distribution site for Friday
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The capital city will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents in need Friday afternoon. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle.
Please see below for details:
WHAT: Water distribution site
WHEN: 2 p.m. Friday, August 12
WHERE: Fire Station #1 (Headquarters)
555 S. West St.
