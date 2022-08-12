Bottled water manufacturing facility playing a big role in helping Jackson during current water woes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All summer long the capital city has been dealing with water woes. In fact, Jackson is currently under a boil water notice right now.

Seeing the city going through these issues, Premium Water, a privately owned bottled water manufacturing facility Incorporated, instantly jumped into action to lend a helping hand.

“We’ve donated several 18-wheeler loads of water,” said Didra Bolton, who’s the HR Manager at the facility. “We try to donate at least three times a week to assist the citizens of Jackson.”

The company has donated tens of thousands of cases of water to help the Capital City deal with this latest round of water issues.

Bolton said she reaches out to the city of Jackson letting them know they have water available.

“Normally it’s 19 pallets,” Bolton explained. “Today, for example, I called the city of Jackson, I let them know I have 40 pallets available for pickup.

”Crews from the city will then come by the facility to pick up the cases. ”On average, it’s about five thousand cases each time they pick up, so if they pick up twice, that’s ten thousand cases,” said Bolton.

That water is then given away to Jackson residents at water distribution sites.

”If it’s water that we can’t sell for whatever reason, I make sure we hold that water back for the city of Jackson,” said Bolton.

Jackson is continuing to hold water giveaways in an effort to provide residents with drinkable water during the boil water notice.

At this moment, there’s no timeline on when the notice will be lifted.

Bolton says she has a passion for giving back and is thankful that she and the company can offer help during this time of need.

”I have a personal interest in donating water and being a blessing to the community because I have employees who live in the community, I have family who lives in the community,” Bolton expressed. “We just want to give back and be a blessing.”

This isn’t the only time the company donates water in Jackson.

Bolton said at least once a month, they also donate to the shelters in the Capital City.

Details about Friday’s distribution sites have not been released. However, Bolton said they will be donating water for that one as well.

