Woman’s dead body found by man walking to work in Jackson
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was found dead behind a building in the 700 block of University Boulevard in Jackson Monday morning.
Police say the victim was 45-year-old Allena Allen, who had allegedly been shot.
Deputy Chief of the Jackson Police Department Deric Hearn did not say what the building was.
Hearn said a person walking to work found Allen, who later reported it to police.
JPD has not identified any suspects or motives at this time.
This is a developing story.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.