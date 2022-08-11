Woman’s dead body found by man walking to work in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was found dead behind a building in the 700 block of University Boulevard in Jackson Monday morning.

Police say the victim was 45-year-old Allena Allen, who had allegedly been shot.

Deputy Chief of the Jackson Police Department Deric Hearn did not say what the building was.

Hearn said a person walking to work found Allen, who later reported it to police.

JPD has not identified any suspects or motives at this time.

This is a developing story.

