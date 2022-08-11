WATCH: Twix, a therapeutic kangaroo, hops into WLBT’s studios

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Twix, a kangaroo who specializes in pet therapy hopped into WLBT Thursday and we are all happier because of him.

Twix made his debut on Today at 11, snuggled in the arms of his owner, Katrinna Miller.

Miller is the executive director of Mississippi Therapy Animals, located in Rankin County.

The nonprofit organization travels the state with a variety of service animals, offering therapeutic care to any organization.

Check out this interview of Katrinna Miller with Barbie Bassett and Wilson Stribling.

