Two people arrested after 15-year-old dies from Fentanyl overdose

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says a Pearl River man has been arrested following a...
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says a Pearl River man has been arrested following a homicide Friday night.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Two people are facing murder charges after toxicology results revealed a local 15-year-old died after overdosing on the dangerous drug Fentanyl.

According to St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, on July 12 deputies responded to a call in the Bush area residence to a 15-year-old suffering from an apparent overdose. When officers arrived, efforts to revive the teen were unsuccessful.

During an investigation, deputies located several pills in the home identified as oxycodone hydrochloride, also known as Percocet. The analysis of those pills revealed they were fentanyl.

Detectives learned a family member, identified as Felisia Grantham purchased the pills from Alvin Laurant. Both Grantham and Laurant were arrested and booked for second-degree murder and other drug-related crimes.

