Things To Know for Thursday, August 11

1. State leaders protest Gov. Reeves’ decision on RAMP

It’s horrible. It’s ridiculous and it’s not Godly, but you always say you’re a Christian. Well, show me some Christian love and show me some Christian help and help these people who are in desperate need of assistance.” Nearly 100 people were standing outside the Governor’s mansion protesting a decision made by Governor Tate Reeves to end the Rental Assistance for Mississippians (RAMP), a decision they say could leave many families without government assistance. “I say to you Tate Reeves, how come you would do away with a program that helps Mississippians that are working hard to try and help themselves and you be ok with,” said Sandra, a RAMP recipient. Last week, the Governor asked the Mississippi Home Corporation to stop accepting new applications on August 15th for the program known as RAMP.

2. Deputies arrest JPD officer months after grand jury indicts him

Deputies arrest JPD officer months after grand jury indicts him (Hinds County Sheriff's Office)

A Jackson police officer is behind bars on a stolen weapons charge months after a grand jury indicted him. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones confirmed deputies arrested 28-year-old Jacques Brown Tuesday. A Hinds County grand jury indicted Brown six months earlier for possessing a stolen 9MM handgun, yet he continued to work for the police department until deputies picked him up this week. JPD Assistant Chief Joseph Wade told 3 On Your Side that Brown is on administrative leave due to a personnel matter, but would not comment further.

3. How a DEA agent returned to work in Jackson after a murder charge: ‘They tried everything they could to get us not to charge him’

This April 28, 2021 booking photo provided by the Copiah County, Miss., Sheriff's Office shows DEA Agent Harold Duane Poole. Records obtained by The Associated Press raise new questions about how Poole avoided trial after he was charged with the murder of Chase Brewer and whether DEA brass overreached to protect one of their own amid a flurry of misconduct cases. (Copiah County Sheriff's Office via AP) (AP)

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Agent Harold Duane Poole was waiting with his semiautomatic service rifle — and an explanation — when deputies arrived at his sprawling wooded property on a warm spring night last year and found a bullet-riddled body near the driveway. A veteran of the DEA’s military-style commando teams, Poole acknowledged he fatally shot a mentally ill neighbor just minutes after calling law enforcement to report the man was trespassing on his land – yet again – “out of his mind” and threatening him with a rock. “I’m going to kill you!” Poole recalled Chase Brewer yelling before he responded by firing eight high-powered rounds, striking the man in the chest, gut and hip. Sheriff’s investigators were skeptical of Poole’s self-defense claim from the start, reports show, mostly because he mentioned in his call for help that the trespasser was already leaving. No rock of any kind could be found. And the shooting happened 200 yards from Poole’s house, near the edge of his property, prompting deputies to determine Mississippi’s “castle doctrine” didn’t apply. Yet a little more than a year after Poole was arrested on a murder charge in the April 27, 2021, shooting, he has quietly returned to work as a supervisor in the DEA office a half-hour’s drive north in Jackson after a grand jury this spring declined to indict him. Read the full story here.

