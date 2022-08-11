Supervisors vote no to use of state funds for White Oak Creek erosion repair

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds county supervisors dashed the hopes of residents living near White Oak Creek when they voted against a measure to begin making improvements.

They plan to revisit the issue. Meanwhile, those living on its banks say time is only making the problem worse.

“You’ve got these $ 2 million dollars sitting there that has to be used for this specific purpose, but you’re doing nothing with it,” Jojo Adams told Hinds County Supervisors during a discussion on White Oak Creek repair funding.

He lives on Carolwood Drive where the creek is eroding his backyard. The Jackson resident and attorney appealed to Hind County Supervisors after the board voted two to three not to use $2 million dollars from the state to begin work on the erosion problem.

“What I’m trying to figure out is there some reason why you have money that must be used for a specific purpose that was handed by the legislature that could help people that you literally won’t do anything with to help those people with it,” said Adams.

District One Supervisor Robert Graham and District Two Supervisor David Archie supported the motion to start the project. Graham introduced the motion to utilize legislature funding to start the project and retain Waggoner AJA Engineers to perform planning, assessments, and designs of the erosion project.

It would include work along the creek from County Line Road to Old Canton Road.

“It’s at least enough to get started to where we can save some homes out there in that particular area, especially along Carolwood Drive. Some of the peoples’ back yards are actually being swallowed up by a creek,” said Graham.

There is erosion behind a home on Briarwood Drive, near the intersection of Marblehead Drive. The owner said a sinkhole in the backyard was repaired by the city several years ago but has been redeveloped.

She said each heavy rain causes flooding that takes more land.

A damaged fence reportedly had blocked the creek causing more erosion. She said the flooding finally washed them away but there are other obstructions in the water. Homeowners want designated funds used now.

Board President Credell Calhoun said during the meeting that supervisors want it vetted more before moving forward. Graham has placed the item back on the agenda for a vote at the next meeting.

