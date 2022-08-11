Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

State leaders protest Gov. Reeves’ decision on RAMP

By Christopher Fields
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “It’s horrible. It’s ridiculous and it’s not Godly, but you always say you’re a Christian. Well, show me some Christian love and show me some Christian help and help these people who are in desperate need of assistance.”

Nearly 100 people were standing outside the Governor’s mansion protesting a decision made by Governor Tate Reeves to end the Rental Assistance for Mississippians (RAMP), a decision they say could leave many families without government assistance.

“I say to you Tate Reeves, how come you would do away with a program that helps Mississippians that are working hard to try and help themselves and you be ok with,” said Sandra, a RAMP recipient

Last week, the Governor asked the Mississippi Home Corporation to stop accepting new applications on August 15th for the program known as RAMP.

The program was initially created to help Mississippians deal with hardships caused by the pandemic. Individuals are eligible for up to 15 months of rental assistance.

Those in favor of the program say a lot of Mississippians are still in need of help.

“Now you want to snatch the crumbs that could be a lifeline for those who suffer already,” said Jaribu Hill, Civil and Human Rights Attorney. “People are being evicted even when their apps are in.”

“We have so many folks in our state that are working but they don’t have enough money for childcare, utilities, gasoline, and other household expenses,” stated Senator Hillman Frazier.

Senator Derrick Simmons is also calling on the governor to reconsider ending the RAMP program.

In a statement, he says, “I ask the governor to have compassion on the poor and needy and continue this program until the needs of all are met.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnterrius Demond Murriel (suspect)
18-year-old shot, killed in hotel room on I-55 in Ridgeland
5 things we learned from Tuesday’s bond hearing of Timothy Herrington, Jr.
5 things we learned from Tuesday’s bond hearing of Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Two brothers dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Copiah County
Prosecutors reveal timeline of what they believe led up to the death of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
Prosecutors reveal timeline of what they believe led to the death of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
Oxford woman arrested for financial fraud
Oxford woman arrested for financial fraud

Latest News

Apple Ridge Shopping Center
South Jackson church purchases the once thriving Appleridge Shopping Center
WLBT at 10p
In Mississippi, a trespasser, a killing and DEA meddling
‘Highly respected’ Dr. Turner joins Mississippi State Department of Health
‘Highly respected’ Dr. Turner joins Mississippi State Department of Health