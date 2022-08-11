CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Amazon is inching closer to a grand opening, bringing jobs and state-of-the-art technology.

Thursday, the new fulfillment center gave WLBT a look inside the facility, alongside Governor Tate Reeves and Amazon leadership.

“Amazon is proud to be a part of the Madison County community and call Mississippi home,” the company said in a statement.

A sneak peek inside the new Amazon fufillment center in Canton (WLBT)

The company shared insight on job creation, economic impact, and innovative technologies.

It’s the first facility in the state to feature Amazon’s robotics technology.

The fulfillment center will be located at the Madison County Mega Site.

This will be Amazon’s third Mississippi fulfillment center.

The facility will be at least four stories and will house the majority of the sortable goods sold by Amazon. Associates will pick, pack and ship customers’ orders alongside robots, which the company says will allow for a more efficient process.

Amazon has yet to release an official launch date or provide information on when orders will be placed.

A sneak peek inside the new Amazon fufillment center in Canton (WLBT)

A sneak peek inside the new Amazon fufillment center in Canton (WLBT)

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.