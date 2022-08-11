Seeing Double: Lawrence County High School has 4 sets of twins this football season

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Get ready to see double this year during the fall athletic season at Lawrence County High School.

The reason? There will be four sets of twins, all female, participating in sports!

Kylie and Kassidy Smith and Brooke and Braci Conn are all sophomore cheerleaders.

Reagan and Rylea Carney are seniors who are participate in cheer, volleyball and soccer.

Gabie and Gracie Thornhill are also seniors and are both members of the marching band.

The young ladies promise to bring double the cheer and excitement as the Cougars begin their fall sports season!

