‘Not funny to me:’ Beto O’Rourke curses at heckler over Uvalde shooting

Beto O'Rourke curses at a heckler during a speech in Texas. (Credit: Beto O'Rourke campaign via CNN Newsource)
By CNN and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINERAL WELLS, Texas (CNN) - Beto O’Rourke cursed at a heckler during an event Wednesday in Mineral Wells, Texas.

The Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate responded to a person in the crowd who laughed at O’Rourke as he spoke about the Robb Elementary School mass shooting.

“Nineteen kids and their two teachers shot to death with a weapon originally designed for use in combat, legally purchased by an 18-year-old, who did not try to obtain one when he was 16 or 17 but followed the law that is on the books,” O’Rouke said.

As he continued speaking about the Uvalde mass shooting, a person in the audience laughed.

“It may be funny for you, mother----er, but it’s not funny to me, OK?” O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke has consistently called for tougher gun laws.

He is facing incumbent Republican Gov. Gregg Abbot in November.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. Gray News contributed to this story. All rights reserved.

