Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Moist Towelette Museum: One of the quirkiest collections you’ll see

John French, the man behind it, started collecting the moist towelettes 30 years ago, and it...
John French, the man behind it, started collecting the moist towelettes 30 years ago, and it evolved after people took an interest in his collection.(WXMI via CNN Newsource)
By WXMI staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) – What started as a joke has turned into a squeaky-clean success.

The “Moist Towelette Museum” has one of the most unusual collections you will ever see.

It’s hidden in the back corner of an office at the planetarium at Michigan State University in East Lansing.

John French, the man behind it, started collecting the moist towelettes 30 years ago, and it evolved after people took an interest in his collection.

Most of the towelettes have been given to him by people who’ve heard his story.

French has more than 1,000 moist towelettes in his collection from all over the world.

Copyright 2022 WXMI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnterrius Demond Murriel (suspect)
18-year-old shot, killed in hotel room on I-55 in Ridgeland
Charles David Hull
Deadly hand-to-hand fight in Canton leads to murder charge
Family says viral video shows violent behavior of state trooper in McComb
Deputies arrest JPD officer months after grand jury indicts him
Deputies arrest JPD officer months after grand jury indicts him
Prosecutors reveal timeline of what they believe led up to the death of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
Prosecutors reveal timeline of what they believe led to the death of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee

Latest News

Authorities say the case of a missing New Hampshire girl, Harmony Montgomery, is now being...
Case of missing N.H. girl, Harmony Montgomery, now considered homicide, officials say
Grocery prices continue to rise despite slowing inflation.
EXPENSIVE EATS: Grocery prices still high despite slowing inflation
Damien Cavicchi and Mary Sanders Ferriss Cavicchi
Meet the husband-and-wife duo who purchased Campbell’s Bakery
FILE PHOTO - The Republican response to the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's...
Trump’s bond with GOP deepens after primary wins, FBI search
LIVE: AG Garland gives press conference