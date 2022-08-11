Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Mississippi FBI reacts after Ohio FBI building shot into by nail gun

Mississippi FBI reacts after Ohio FBI building shot into by nail gun
Mississippi FBI reacts after Ohio FBI building shot into by nail gun
By Howard Ballou and Garrett Busby
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi FBI released a statement on Thursday evening after an FBI building in Ohio was attacked.

A standoff between law enforcement and an armed suspect who tried to break into the Cincinnati FBI headquarters Thursday morning resulted in the suspect shooting at state troopers.

The incident comes days after the FBI director warned against threats circulating online against FBI agents and the Justice Department after the agency executed a search warrant at President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home.

The Mississippi FBI has since released a statement regarding the incident in Ohio.

“The FBI is always concerned about violence and threats of violence to law enforcement, including the men and women of the FBI,” said the FBI spokesperson. “We work closely with our law enforcement partners to assess and respond to such threats, which are reprehensible and dangerous. As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnterrius Demond Murriel (suspect)
18-year-old shot, killed in hotel room on I-55 in Ridgeland
Charles David Hull
Deadly hand-to-hand fight in Canton leads to murder charge
Deputies arrest JPD officer months after grand jury indicts him
Deputies arrest JPD officer months after grand jury indicts him
Family says viral video shows violent behavior of state trooper in McComb
Prosecutors reveal timeline of what they believe led up to the death of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
Prosecutors reveal timeline of what they believe led to the death of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee

Latest News

Woman’s dead body found by man walking to work in Jackson
Woman’s dead body found by man walking to work in Jackson
Kylie and Kassidy Smith, front row Brooke and Braci Conn, second row Reagan and Rylea Carney,...
Seeing Double: Lawrence County High School has 4 sets of twins this football season
Hinds County DA announces verdict for woman who ‘viciously stabbed’ fiancée to death
Hinds County DA announces verdict for woman who ‘viciously stabbed’ fiancée to death
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
Man in critical condition after shooting 39-year-old, crashing vehicle in Jackson