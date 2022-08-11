Man in critical condition after shooting 39-year-old, crashing vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men are in the hospital, one in critical condition, after a shooting took place in Jackson on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, a 39-year-old man was shot once in the lower right side of the body after a “dispute” with Marvin Warren, 37.

After said dispute, Warren fled the scene and crashed near Bullard Street.

Both the shooting victim and Warren were taken to UMMC by AMR. The victim is in stable condition and Warren is in critical condition.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.