Meet the husband-and-wife duo who purchased Campbell’s Bakery

Damien Cavicchi and Mary Sanders Ferriss Cavicchi
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A husband-and-wife team in Jackson are the new owners of a popular Fondren area bakery.

Damien Cavicchi and Mary Sanders Ferriss Cavicchi just purchased the bakery.

Campbell’s, famous for its petit fours, tea cakes, custom cakes, and other offerings, was recently sold by Mitchell Moore.

Moore owned the sweet spot for nearly a decade, but Campbell’s Bakery was opened in 1962 by Louis and Jessie Campbell.

The Cavicchi’s now call Campbell’s home.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the longstanding history of Campbell’s Bakery,” says Mary Sanders. “As those who love Jackson and its people, this responsibility is more than just a job. It’s a legacy.”

The husband and wife are Jackson residents and local business owners.

Mary Sanders is the owner of Ferriss & Company, a Jackson-based interior design, and branding development firm.

Damien serves as the Director of Culinary Operations and Executive Chef at the Country Club of Jackson.

“I’ve always enjoyed the way that communities are brought together over food,” says Damien. “Campbell’s is proof of that. We are honored to play a role in Jackson to continue this tradition.”

Campbell’s Bakery will continue to be open for normal business hours, the couple said.

Over the next few months, the bakery will begin introducing a variety of new products to its menu.

The Cavvichis plan on temporarily closing for renovations of the restaurant’s interior in January 2023.

