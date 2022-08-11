Hinds County DA announces verdict for woman who ‘viciously stabbed’ fiancée to death

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Thursday, Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, II, announced that a Hinds County jury reached the verdict for the woman who stabbed her fiancée in 2018.

On June 21, 2018, officers with the Jackson Police Department responded to the NorthPointe Apartments in reference to a stabbing.

Upon their arrival, the officers discovered the lifeless body of Eric Gilmer, 26, who was “viciously stabbed” in the chest and arm by his fiancée, Nakia Wilson.

At the time of the murder, the couple shared a 9-month-old baby as well as another 5-year-old child.

Police told media in 2018 that they did not know what led to the stabbing death, but the family said it was “horseplay.”

The jury convicted Wilson of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Gilmer.

“We are thankful for this verdict today; it is a tragic, sad, and senseless crime and our heart goes out to the victim’s family,” Owens said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.