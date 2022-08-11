First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and thunderstorms will continue to drift across the area before rain chances taper off overnight. Otherwise, temperatures will bottom out in the lower to middle 70s under partly clear skies. Areas of patchy fog could also develop later tonight into early Friday morning, which could cause low visibility on the roadways.You can also expect the chance for rain and storms on Friday as a frontal boundary drops in from the north. Ahead of the front, it will be humid and muggy out as temperatures climb close to 90s degrees tomorrow afternoon before some changes in our weather pattern arrive over the weekend.

While a few pop-up showers can’t be ruled out over the weekend, mainly to the south, slightly drier air looks to filter in behind the front limiting our overall chance for rain. Highs will be closer to average in the lower 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. Moisture is expected to retreat by next week ahead of another front leading to better chances for showers and storms.

The tropics have turned quiet once again with no development expected over the next 5 days.

