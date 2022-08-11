First Alert Forecast: shower, storm chances continue late week; drier by weekend

THURSDAY: Expect more of the same with a continued surge of moisture off the Gulf of Mexico and an approaching front helping to kick off a scattering of shower and storms, mainly through the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will make their way into the 80s. Heavier, slower-moving storms could yield areas of flooding. Most storms will subside through midnight, though a few could hold on past then. Lows will drop to the lower to middle 70s.

FRIDAY: Our sluggish front will finally make progress through Mississippi – helping to shunt the deep tropical moisture farther south. Before it happens, expect a mix of clouds and sun with more scattered showers and storms to develop. Highs will top out in the 80s to lower 90s. Highest rain chances will be near and south of I-20 as the front pushes south through the day. Lows will fall to the lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: In the wake of the front, a slight push of drier air with high pressure returning to the region will help bring a drier trend by week’s end – though, a rebound in highs will take us back into the lower to, a few, middle 90s amid mostly to partly sunny skies. As moisture streams back in by mid-next week and another approaching front, expect more scattered storms to develop toward the end of the forecast period.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

