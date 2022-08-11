First Alert Forecast: chance for rain to trend downwards by this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will bubble up across the area this afternoon, which could feature heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds at times. Localized flash flooding could also be a concern through this evening with any slow-moving storms. Otherwise, temperatures will likely be below normal again today in the middle to upper 80s. By tonight, we will cool back down to the 70s as activity on the radar diminishes.

You can also expect the chance for rain and storms on Friday as a frontal boundary drops in from the north. Ahead of the front, it will be humid and muggy out as temperatures climb close to 90s degrees tomorrow afternoon before some changes in our weather pattern arrive over the weekend.

While a few pop-up showers can’t be ruled out over the weekend, mainly to the south, slightly drier air looks to filter in behind the front limiting our overall chance for rain. Highs will be closer to average in the lower 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. Moisture is expected to retreat by next week ahead of another front leading to better chances for showers and storms.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.