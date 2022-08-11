Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
14 arrested during check-ins on registered sex offenders

(Top, L-R): Riley, Bedford, Young, Coker, Siddell, Eldridge, Collier (Bottom L-R): Ficklin,...
(Top, L-R): Riley, Bedford, Young, Coker, Siddell, Eldridge, Collier (Bottom L-R): Ficklin, Wilson, Donohoo, Dorsey, Wilson, Williams, Brannon(Crittenden County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Law enforcement arrested over a dozen people during a sting in Crittenden County this week meant to check in on registered sex offenders.

The Sex Offender Compliance Operation was carried out by a number of law enforcement agencies between August 8 and 10.

The operation began Monday with agencies carrying out search warrants at homes of over 200 registered sex offenders in Crittenden County.

During the sting, officers uncovered and confiscated electronic devices from the homes.

In total, 14 arrests were made. They’re charged with offenses ranging from possession of child sexual material, firearm possession, drug possession and failure to comply with registration requirements.

One person was arrested for living within 2,000 feet of a school.

The following arrests were made:

  • Alton Riley, 42: Failure to register, failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements, refusal to cooperate, possession of firearm
  • Ervin Bedford, 41: Failure to register, failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements, refusal to cooperate
  • Johnathon E. Young, 33: Failure to register, failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements, refusal to cooperate
  • Justin Ray Coker, 27: Computer child pornography, failure to comply
  • Trey Siddell, 27: Failure to register, failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements, refusal to cooperate, failure to appear
  • Brandon D. Eldridge, 33: Forgery, possession of meth or cocaine, theft of property, criminal penalties of abuse of an endangered or impaired person, residential burglary, theft by receiving credit/debit cards or account number
  • Joseph Collier, 65: Failure to comply with conditions of suspended sentence
  • Andrew Dennis Ficklin, 40: Possession of drug paraphernalia, hold for another agency
  • Joshua Wilson, 39: Failure to register, failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements, refusal to cooperate, possession of drug paraphernalia, hold for another agency
  • Kenneth Lucky Donohoo, 44: Failure to register, failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements, refusal to cooperate
  • Percy Lee, Dorsey, 64: Failure to register, failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements, refusal to cooperate
  • Tarron Darnette Wilson, 43: Failure to register, failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements, refusal to cooperate
  • Dennis James Williams, 55: Possession of firearm
  • Michael Ray Brannon, 37: Hold for another agency

VIDEO: Twix, a therapeutic kangaroo, hops into WLBT’s studios
Damien Cavicchi and Mary Sanders Ferriss Cavicchi
Meet the husband-and-wife duo who purchased Campbell’s Bakery
Investigators examining alleged NOPD response to French Quarter rape call
Deputy constable who ‘didn’t move’ suspended amid investigation into French Quarter rape response