Thousands of students begin new school year in Hinds County

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - It’s the first day of school across the Hinds County School District.

About 5,000 students are enrolled across the district.

All those students will be carrying clear backpacks or bags.

This is not a new requirement - the rule was also in place for every student last year.

The district says see-through bags are one of many steps the district is taking to help create a safer environment at its schools.

Some new improvements are also happening around the district.

Students returning to Raymond High School will have a new amphitheater gym and construction is underway at Terry High School.

As with other school districts, additional law enforcement officers are expected to be out conducting patrols around neighborhoods to ensure drivers are obeying traffic laws.

