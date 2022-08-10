Things To Know for Wednesday, August 10

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Church leaders call for repeal of Mississippi’s open carry laws

The General Missionary Baptist State Convention of Mississippi wants lawmakers to repeal the state’s open carry laws. The group drafted a resolution they hope will produce action. “One way you can look at it is this is an act of pastoral care. We shepherd people in our pews and our communities that are impacted by this, not just in terms of their physical well-being but mental, spiritual, [and] social well-being,” described Rhodes, Third Vice President of the General Missionary Baptist State Convention of Mississippi. See the full story here.

2. Teen killed in Ridgeland hotel

Johnterrius Demond Murriel (Ridgeland Police Department)

An 18-year-old was shot and killed in a hotel room in Ridgeland on Monday night. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers says there was a party at the Wingate Hotel located at 6485 I-55 North behind the Drury Inn. Chief Myers said an argument erupted, and shots were fired. Authorities say Jamarison Rogers was shot to death, and Johnterrius Demond Murriel, 18, was taken into custody. This is an ongoing investigation.

3. Prosecutors reveal timeline of what they believe led to the death of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee

Prosecutors reveal timeline of what they believe led to the death of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (WLBT)

Bond has been denied for the 22-year-old accused of killing one of his college classmates. In court on Tuesday, Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison denied bond for Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee. Herrington sat in his chair motionless after the judge denied his bond. Prosecutors pushed for no bond because they believe Herrington is a danger to the community and a flight risk. See the full timeline of events here.

