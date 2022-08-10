‘People continue to struggle‘: Lawmaker asks governor to reconsider decision to end rental assistance program

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Senate Minority Leader Derrick T. Simmons is asking Governor Tate Reeves the rethink his decision to end a federal rental assistance program.

Last week, the governor ordered Mississippi Home Corporation to stop accepting applications to the federal government’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program on August 15.

In a statement to the media, Simmons pleaded with the governor the “have compassion on the poor and needy.”

“I would ask Governor Tate Reeves to reconsider his decision to end the federally funded rental assistance program started during the height of COVID-19 to assist those in need to avoid homelessness. As much as $130 million in federal dollars will be sent back to the federal government if Governor Reeves does not change his stance. People continue to struggle with the high cost of food, medicine, childcare and gasoline, among others. This money was meant to help those people maintain their lives and most importantly, to remain housed. I ask the governor to have compassion on the poor and needy and continue this program until the needs of all are met.”

The program is referred to as the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program, or RAMP.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program was initially designed to help those who had a hardship caused by COVID-19.

However, Reeves said the program’s second tranche of funding has strayed widely from the program’s original purpose and intent because it no longer requires applicants to provide proof that they cannot pay their rent or utility bills due to a hardship caused by COVID-19.

“Mississippi isn’t afraid to make hard decisions to improve our workforce participation. That’s what we’re doing today,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “This program has essentially become: If for whatever reason you can’t pay your rent or utility bill, taxpayers will pay them for you. Mississippi will continue to say no to these types of liberal handouts that encourage people to stay out of the workforce. Instead, we’re going to say yes to conservative principles and policies that result in more people working.”

WLBT reached out to the governor’s office for comment.

