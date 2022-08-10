MSDH sets up port-a-potties at downtown Jackson headquarters to conserve water

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State health officials also are being impacted by Jackson’s ongoing water woes, as evidenced by the port-a-potties set up outside the Mississippi State Department of Health’s downtown headquarters.

MSDH confirmed that it had brought in portable toilets to help conserve water at the building, which it says is needed for the chillers to operate.

The news comes amid the city’s most recent water conservation notice, which was issued on August 9, as well as an ongoing boil water notice that was imposed by MSDH on July 29.

“Due to the boil water notice, the agency is preserving water so that we may remain at work,” MSDH Director of Communications Liz Sharlot said. “This agency finds itself in the same position as many Jackson businesses, schools, and state agencies.”

The city issued the conservation notice Tuesday, asking residents to conserve water while “crews make necessary repairs at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.”

It is the second one issued since June 21. That one also was issued due to problems at the plant.

This time, the city says one of the plant’s four eight-gallon water pumps was taken offline and sent to the shop for repair, according to an August 9 post on the city’s social media page. The city said a second water pump was supposed to be taken down Wednesday.

“These issues lead to a decrease in water pressure,” the city wrote. “To ensure the system can maintain adequate pressure and volume, we ask that residents conserve water where possible.”

