Madeira man arrested after repeatedly masturbating in driveway: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Madeira man is accused of repeatedly masturbating in his driveway in broad daylight, court records show.

Brian Luedeker, 49, was arrested Tuesday on three counts of misdemeanor public indecency.

Madeira police wrote in an affidavit that he was charged after he was seen in his driveway in the 7300 block of Juler Avenue on three separate dates “engaging in masturbation.”

It was reported at noon on July 31, at 3 p.m. on Aug. 3 and at 4 p.m. on Monday, according to the sworn statement.

Luedeker was booked into the Hamilton County jail at about 1 p.m. Tuesday and held overnight without bond.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance in the case in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Luedeker was previously convicted for public indecency in 2019, according to Hamilton County court records. He faced the same charge in 1998, 2010 and 2014, records show.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.