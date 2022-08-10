Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Kindergartner with two mothers accepted into new private school

Zoey Parker accepted into new private school
(Emily Elizabeth Parker)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A child removed from a DeQuincy private school after being adopted by her aunts will be starting kindergarten at another Christian school, her mother announced on Facebook.

Earlier this week 7News spoke with Zoey’s parents, Emily and Jennifer Parker, who adopted her after her father was killed in an industrial accident. Zoey attended Pre-K at Bible Baptist Academy, but the private school refused to enroll her for kindergarten, stating that the Parkers’ same-sex marriage conflicted with its Christian values.

“This should not be interpreted that we have any hatred or malice toward them,” the school said in a statement. “We are just as committed to loving all people as we are to holding to Bible principles that people may not agree with or may not understand.”

The family’s story was shared internationally, and Emily Parker said they have been approached by multiple news outlets, writers and talk shows.

“We feel so blessed to have an army at our side,” she wrote.

Emily Parker announced Wednesday that Zoey will attend kindergarten at Hamilton Christian School in Lake Charles, another private school that is closer to their home.

“My little girl will never find herself alone or with out love. She is loved farther than comprehension could explain,” Parker wrote. “I am so excited for her new journey I just hate how it came about.”

Read her full post HERE.

