Julie Levanway whips up sheet pan Jambalaya on Today at 11

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - How about some Jambalaya!

Julie Levanway taught Barbie Bassett and Wilson Stribling how to make her sheet pan chicken Jambalaya on What’s Cooking Wednesday.

Wanna try it for yourself?

Here are the ingredients and recipe:

1 red pepper, thinly sliced

1 yellow pepper, thinly sliced

1 gold pepper, thinly sliced

12 oz andouille sausage, sliced

1 medium-sized red onion, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons dried thyme

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon chopped garlic

2 teaspoons Creole seasoning

½ cup chopped green onions

12 oz chopped cooked chicken breasts*

1 10 oz can Rotel tomatoes

1 10 oz can of Roasted tomatoes

16 oz pre-cooked Minute Rice

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Toss together bell peppers, sausage, onion, thyme, oil, garlic, and 1 teaspoon Creole seasoning on a 13 x 18-inch rimmed baking sheet. Spread the mixture in an even layer and bake until the mixture is almost tender-crisp, approximately 15 to 17 minutes, stirring the mixture once halfway through cook time. While that’s cooking thinly slice green onions. Add chicken, drained tomatoes, and 1 teaspoon Creole seasoning. Using your hands crumble cooked rice into the chicken mixture and set it aside. Remove baking sheet from oven. Stir the chicken mixture into the bell pepper and bake until thoroughly heated. Serve immediately.

