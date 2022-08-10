Jackson residents react to city’s water conservation request amid boil water notice and low water pressure

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More bad news tonight for Jackson water customers as the city is now asking you to conserve water. Repairs are underway at the O.B. Curtis Water treatment plant and it has taken a pump off line reducing pressure in the system.

Some residents say they are reaching their limit. Many in search of clean drinking water after days without it are now finding that there’s low water pressure in their homes.

“For the last week or so, my water is just barely coming out,” said Mable Brown.

She was first in line at the water distribution site at the Central Fire Station. The south Jackson resident tried twice before to get water, but supplies ran out before she arrived. Many in line were beyond frustrated.

“It’s just ridiculous the way this water is. We’ve been dealing with this for a long time,” said Brown. “It’s time for them to make a difference and do something about this water, but it just makes no sense in the water being like this.”

Tuesday afternoon, the city issued a request for residents to conserve water. Officials reported that crews are currently troubleshooting two of four eight million gallon water pumps at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.

One pump was pulled off line and sent for repair. Wednesday, a second pump will be pulled. Linda Splain was not aware of the conservation request but has a message for city leaders.

“We should not have to pay our bills if we can not use the water,” said Splain. “Do the right thing for the people of this city. Get off of the money. Put it where it needs to go and make this happen so we can move on to something else.”

Water conservation is requested until further notice.

