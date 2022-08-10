First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures today again did not reach 90 degrees and few complaints can be heard. Jackson reached 87 degrees this afternoon officially, which is 6 degrees below the normal high of 93 this time of year. The morning average low is 72 degrees. The good news out of the tropics is that the system in the eastern Atlantic only has a twenty percent chance for development over the next 5 days. Expect showers to dwindle tonight and more will return tomorrow and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s the next couple of days, but with more sunshine this weekend, expect highs to reach the lower 90s. Overnight and morning lows will be in the lower 70s. The chance for rain will decrease between Thursday and Saturday.

