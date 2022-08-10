First Alert Forecast; periodic downpours continue mid-late week

WEDNESDAY: The combination of a tropical airmass flowing off the Gulf and an approaching front from the north will help to spark another wave of scattered to numerous showers and storms. Expect partly sunny to variably cloudy skies with highs in the 80s. Storms that flare up could feature heavy rain and gusty winds. Torrential rains could lead to localized flooding concerns, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Lows will fall into the 70s after storms taper late.

THURSDAY: Expect more of the same with a continued surge of moisture off the Gulf of Mexico and an approaching front helping to kick off a scattering of shower and storms, mainly through the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will make their way into the 80s – a few spots that stay drier for longer could get toward 90.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The unsettled pattern continues through late week with scattered storms into Friday. The sluggish front will help to scour out some of the moisture through the weekend. Highs will top out in the 80s Friday. In the wake of the front, a slight push of drier air with high pressure returning to the region will help bring a drier trend by week’s end – though, a rebound in highs will take us back into the lower 90s amid mostly to partly sunny skies.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

