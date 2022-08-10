First Alert Forecast: numerous showers, storms likely through this evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Keep an umbrella close by today! Scattered showers and storms will be around across central and southwest MS this afternoon and evening. In addition to lightning and gusty winds at times, heavy rainfall is also expected, which could lead to localized flash flooding with any slow-moving storms. Otherwise, temperatures will be below normal again this afternoon in the middle to upper 80s with the rain around. Activity on radar should diminish tonight as temperatures slowly cool back down to the 70s.

Thursday’s forecast will almost be a repeat of today. Numerous showers and storms are expected to develop again, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will also be held back with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

A front is forecast to drop into the area by Friday heading into the weekend, which will bring some changes to our weather pattern. While the front likely won’t impact our temperatures, it should affect our humidity as slightly drier air filters in behind the front. As of a result, it should feel a bit more comfortable out this weekend and not as muggy with highs in the lower 90s. Southerly flow will return by next week leading to more humid weather and better chances for rain.

