Deputies arrest JPD officer months after grand jury indicts him
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson police officer is behind bars on a stolen weapons charge months after a grand jury indicted him.
Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones confirmed deputies arrested 28-year-old Jacques Brown Tuesday.
A Hinds County grand jury indicted Brown six months earlier for possessing a stolen 9MM handgun, yet he continued to work for the police department until deputies picked him up this week.
JPD Assistant Chief Joseph Wade told 3 On Your Side that Brown is on administrative leave due to a personnel matter, but would not comment further.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.