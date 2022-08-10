Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Deadly hand-to-hand fight in Canton leads to murder charge

Charles David Hull
Charles David Hull(Canton Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A deadly fight in Canton has led to a murder investigation.

Canton Police Department Chief Otha Brown said Charles Hull, 26, is charged with the murder of Christopher Pendergrass, 57.

It happened Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a fight broke out about 3 p.m. at an RV campground behind a multipurpose center on Soldiers Colony Road.

Investigators did not provide the details of what led up to the altercation.

Police are waiting on autopsy results to determine Pendergrass’ exact cause of death.

Both men were staying at the RV park, police say.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

