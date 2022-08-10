COVID-19 concerns parents could face as children go back to school

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Most schools are starting the year off with a more relaxed atmosphere. There are no mandatory masks and no virtual learning in most districts this upcoming school year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is also planning to update its guidance for schools. The plan could ease quarantine recommendations for unvaccinated people.

Despite fewer restrictions, health leaders say COVID has not gone away and they expect cases to jump as school begins.

Doctor Catherine Phillipi, a pediatrician at TrustCare Kids in Madison, says one of the best ways to keep your student safe is to get the COVID shot.

“Controlling the spread is really the key now that we have, according to the MSDH, 56% over the age of five are now immunized,” Phillipi said. “I think that we can be confident that those children are better protected. But for the other children who are not, controlling illness and making sure that they are testing and staying away from the general population if they test positive would be a good idea.”

Doctors also say you can keep germs away through basic practices – reminding your child to wash hands often, cover your mouth when you sneeze, and clean surfaces and objects like desks and doorknobs frequently.

The COVID vaccines are now available to everyone ages 6 months and older, which includes all school-aged children.

