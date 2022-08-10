Councilman Stokes addresses sewage flooding in Ward 3

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Wednesday, Councilman Stokes of Ward 3 addressed the immense amount of raw sewage flooding that is affecting many residents on Morton Avenue since June.

Stokes called out the city of Jackson’s disservice to the situation and the EPA’s lack of attention to an issue that has only gotten worse since it began.

“Let’s stop talking about these problems and let’s get to fixing these problems,” said Stokes. “The citizens of this community do not deserve to be treated like this.”

A resident and her family, Bobbie Ramsey, have been struggling to live while their house is rapidly decaying due to the sewer’s mainline flooding underneath.

One of Ramsey’s sons relies on a wheelchair to move around the house, and after over two months of decay, his wheelchair collapsed through the floor.

Three days later, Ramsey fell through the floor and injured her foot.

“The floorboards have weakened. And I fell through the floor. My son who’s in a wheelchair, his wheelchair went through the floor,” said Ramsey. “These are unnecessary repairs we have to make because the city will not come out and do their job.”

Other residents of Morton Avenue feel the same frustrations of Ramsey as the entire street emits the smell and sights of raw sewage.

The City of Jackson said they are aware of the situation and are currently working on a resolution.

