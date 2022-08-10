18-year-old shot, killed in hotel room on I-55 in Ridgeland

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-year-old was shot and killed in a hotel room in Ridgeland on Monday night.

Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers says there was a party at the Wingate Hotel located at 6485 I-55 North behind the Drury Inn.

Chief Myers said an argument erupted, and shots were fired. Authorities say Jamarison Rogers was shot to death, and Johnterrius Demond Murriel, 18, was taken into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.