18-year-old shot, killed in hotel room on I-55 in Ridgeland

Johnterrius Demond Murriel (suspect)
Johnterrius Demond Murriel (suspect)(Ridgeland Police Department)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-year-old was shot and killed in a hotel room in Ridgeland on Monday night.

Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers says there was a party at the Wingate Hotel located at 6485 I-55 North behind the Drury Inn.

Chief Myers said an argument erupted, and shots were fired. Authorities say Jamarison Rogers was shot to death, and Johnterrius Demond Murriel, 18, was taken into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

