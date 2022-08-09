Two people dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Copiah County

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people died in a car crash near Crystal Springs in Copiah County on Monday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Kervin Stewart says at 9:25 p.m., 39-year-old Andre L. Curry, Jr. was traveling in a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe south on Interstate 55 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree in the median.

Andre L. Curry, Jr. and Adaiah L. Curry, 37, died at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

