Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Two people dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Copiah County

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:28 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people died in a car crash near Crystal Springs in Copiah County on Monday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Kervin Stewart says at 9:25 p.m., 39-year-old Andre L. Curry, Jr. was traveling in a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe south on Interstate 55 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree in the median.

Andre L. Curry, Jr. and Adaiah L. Curry, 37, died at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JPD: Man wanted for stealing vehicle at a business on I-55 Frontage Road
Eighteen-year-old indicted for murder of 21-year-old woman in Jackson
Magee Mayor Dale Berry (file image)
Warrant issued for arrest of Magee mayor after wife files assault charges
Madison County teens honored and remembered by family and friends
1 injured, 1 killed after motorcycle collides with vehicle in Simpson County

Latest News

Educators, restaurant owners ‘tapped out’ on Jackson’s water issues
Gov. Reeves, officials cut ribbon in celebration of Highway 49 expansion
Mayor says some ‘higher-ups’ with MSDH don’t think turbidity in water is a public health threat
Mississippi educators calling on lawmakers to address water crisis