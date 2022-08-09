Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Two brothers dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Copiah County

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff and Maggie Wade
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:28 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two brothers died in a car crash near Crystal Springs in Copiah County on Monday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Kervin Stewart says at 9:25 p.m., 37-year-old Adaiah L. Curry was traveling in a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe south on Interstate 55 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree in the median.

Aaron Curry, 33, and Adaiah L. Curry, 37, died at the scene.

Adaiah L. Curry was the head basketball coach at Amite County High School and a physical education teacher who was about to start his third year with the District. Curry was also a former Assistant Coach at Mississippi Valley State University.

This is an ongoing investigation.

