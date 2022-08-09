Things To Know for Tuesday, August 9

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Highway 49 expansion

Officials gathered to cut the ribbon in Richland on Monday and celebrate the recently expanded U.S. Highway 49 in Rankin County. Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons was joined by Governor Tate Reeves to celebrate the completion of this massive 7.5-mile infrastructure improvement project that began in 2017. “This 7.5-mile stretch of improvements from Florence to Richland consists of five years of committed work, $253 million, and a lot of collaboration between the public and private sector, and I am so grateful,” said Simmons. The project was set out for the widening of 7.5 miles of U.S. 49 from Florence to Richland, expanding the highway to three travel lanes and a shoulder in each direction.

2. The latest on Jackson’s water crisis

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba on Monday doubled down on his earlier statements that Jackson’s water is safe to drink, saying that even some health department officials believe the latest boil water notice wasn’t needed. “We’ve had both conversations with Department of Health personnel that are on the ground and the higher-ups. Even among the discussion amongst the higher-ups, you know, they’re not necessarily taking the position that they do think that it’s a public health threat, but they do recognize that they are a regulatory agency, and [there are] limitations to even what they can do,” he said. See the full story here.

3. Crumbl Cookies opening soon

Crumbl Cookies will be opening on August 12 in Flowood, and there will be a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, August 10, at 5:30 p.m. The store owners say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats in Crumbl’s “perfectly postable” pink boxes to cookie-crazed customers. The store is also providing over 70 career opportunities to Flowood locals. Crumbl Cookies will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The grand opening week menu will contain 6 of the 200+ rotating weekly flavors, including the company’s award-winning milk chocolate chip.

