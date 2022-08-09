Teen arrested by Jackson police after July murder of 17-year-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-year-old has been arrested in the July murder of a 17-year-old.

The incident happened on July 20 when four people opened fire at a Jackson apartment complex, killing Laquarries Giles.

On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of Charles Kirk, 18, who is being charged with capital murder.

Another man, Martravious Douglas, has also been charged with capital murder.

Authorities previously arrested Markavius Coleman, 27, who is being charged as a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault, and Alexander Watson, 32, who is being charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

Police called the shooting a “gun transaction gone wrong.”

