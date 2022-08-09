Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Teen arrested by Jackson police after July murder of 17-year-old

Teen arrested by Jackson police after July murder of 17-year-old
Teen arrested by Jackson police after July murder of 17-year-old(WLBT/JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-year-old has been arrested in the July murder of a 17-year-old.

The incident happened on July 20 when four people opened fire at a Jackson apartment complex, killing Laquarries Giles.

On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of Charles Kirk, 18, who is being charged with capital murder.

Another man, Martravious Douglas, has also been charged with capital murder.

Authorities previously arrested Markavius Coleman, 27, who is being charged as a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault, and Alexander Watson, 32, who is being charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

Police called the shooting a “gun transaction gone wrong.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eighteen-year-old indicted for murder of 21-year-old woman in Jackson
Oxford woman arrested for financial fraud
Oxford woman arrested for financial fraud
1 injured, 1 killed after motorcycle collides with vehicle in Simpson County
Two brothers dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Copiah County
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
5 things we learned from Tuesday’s bond hearing of Timothy Herrington, Jr.
5 things we learned from Tuesday’s bond hearing of Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Judge denies bond for man charged with murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee