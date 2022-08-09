Some Jackson residents may ‘experience low water pressure’ on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The capital city said in a statement on Tuesday that some areas of Jackson may experience low water pressure.

The release says that there are mechanical issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant.

City workers are currently troubleshooting one of the plant’s raw water pumps that have been malfunctioning, which has led to a “decrease in the amount of water we produce, resulting in lower water pressure.”

According to the release, Merit Health Central, Jackson State University, and Forest Hill are the areas that could be impacted.

