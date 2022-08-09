Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Some Jackson residents may ‘experience low water pressure’ on Tuesday

Lawmakers appropriate $78M for Jackson, lowballs water/sewer needs with $25M...
Lawmakers appropriate $78M for Jackson, lowballs water/sewer needs with $25M ‘dollar-for-dollar’ match(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The capital city said in a statement on Tuesday that some areas of Jackson may experience low water pressure.

The release says that there are mechanical issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant.

City workers are currently troubleshooting one of the plant’s raw water pumps that have been malfunctioning, which has led to a “decrease in the amount of water we produce, resulting in lower water pressure.”

According to the release, Merit Health Central, Jackson State University, and Forest Hill are the areas that could be impacted.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eighteen-year-old indicted for murder of 21-year-old woman in Jackson
1 injured, 1 killed after motorcycle collides with vehicle in Simpson County
Oxford woman arrested for financial fraud
Oxford woman arrested for financial fraud
Two people dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Copiah County
Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder in death of 2-year-old Miss. toddler
Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder in death of 2-year-old Miss. toddler

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Jackson announces water distribution site for Tuesday
Bennie Thompson
Congressman Thompson announces $12.6 Million award to Yazoo City
MDOT reschedules ‘mandatory repair’ on major roadway in Jackson
MDOT reschedules ‘mandatory repair’ on major roadway in Jackson