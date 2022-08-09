Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Mississippi educators calling on lawmakers to address water crisis

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s water crisis continues to wreak havoc across the city as teachers and administrative members are discussing how to take care of their students without clean drinking water.

The Mississippi Association of Educators is calling on city and state legislators to make changes to the ongoing water crisis in Jackson, as it has already started affecting the way teachers and students operate during school hours.

The President of M.A.E., Erica Jones, said she hopes to work toward a solution on how to solve the water crisis and how to provide students in school with clean drinking water.

Our students in our Jackson area, not only our students but our educators and community members, deserve better,” said Jones. “Our next steps include continuing to advocate for safe water here in our city. We’re also going to continue to talk to individuals as I start my President’s tour and go throughout the state about steps that we can do to ensure that our students, educators, and community members are receiving safe water here in our city.

Jones and M.A.E. will be holding a second Safe Water Engagement meeting on Saturday, August 27th, at LeFleur’s Bluff State Park.

