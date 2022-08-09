Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Missing Wesson man found dead; Suspect arrested for his murder

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WESSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a man went missing in Wesson, Mississippi.

The Wesson Police Department says that they recently received a report of a missing man, Tony Taylor.

The police then located the deceased body of Taylor.

Samuel Ray King III has now been arrested and charged with murder in Taylor’s death.

