Missing Wesson man found dead; Suspect arrested for his murder

WESSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a man went missing in Wesson, Mississippi.

The Wesson Police Department says that they recently received a report of a missing man, Tony Taylor.

The police then located the deceased body of Taylor.

Samuel Ray King III has now been arrested and charged with murder in Taylor’s death.

