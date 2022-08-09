MDOT reschedules ‘mandatory repair’ on major roadway in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has rescheduled the temporary closure of all lanes of Interstate 20 westbound/Interstate 55 southbound at State Street in Jackson that was originally scheduled for July 29.

The press release states that the lane closure will now take place on Saturday, August 13, starting at 4:30 a.m. to perform a “mandatory repair” on a roadway dip.

The roadwork is anticipated to last approximately 48 hours. A detour will direct traffic to I-55 northbound and I-220 southbound. Alternate routes are recommended.

Although MDOT says the roadway is safe to travel, it is necessary to repair the road dip due to severe rain and flooding, along with other critical work.

“We knew there was a possibility that continued heavy rainfall and flooding, coupled with all of the Yazoo clay, moisture, and wet soil underneath the roadway, could result in further dipping of the interstate at this location,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “This project is mandatory maintenance in preparation for the permanent repair.”

It is also important because MDOT mentions that this stretch of interstate sees well over 100,000 vehicles daily. The press release states that MDOT crews will work around the clock to ensure the completion of the maintenance

“This is one of the most heavily traveled roads in our state and we understand this closure will inconvenience traffic throughout the Jackson-metro area. However, it is needed to keep this roadway safe and passable,” said White. “I appreciate our district crews maximizing this closure by working around the clock to complete other critical work items in addition to leveling up the dip in the interstate, such as the guardrail replacement and bridge inspections. These operations would have taken place later this year, each resulting in closures of the interstate.”

During the closure, MDOT will update the public regularly on the progress and expected duration of the repair and closure.

