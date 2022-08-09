MDOT announces temporary lane closure in Jackson on Tuesday night

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will temporarily close a lane on I-20 in Jackson Tuesday night.

Listed below are the details provided by MDOT:

WHEN: Between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9.

WHERE: The right lane of Interstate 20 eastbound at Terry Road in Jackson.

WHY: Resurfacing work associated with the I-20 bridge replacement project.

HOW: Motorists are advised to drive slow and remain alert for roadside workers.

