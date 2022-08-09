Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Judge denies bond for man charged with murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)(WLBT)
By Quentin Smith and Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Judge Gray Tollison denied bond for 22-year-old Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. on Tuesday.

Herrington was arrested and charged with the murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee on July 22.

Authorities say Lee was last seen on July 8, and his body still hasn’t been found.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eighteen-year-old indicted for murder of 21-year-old woman in Jackson
Oxford woman arrested for financial fraud
Oxford woman arrested for financial fraud
1 injured, 1 killed after motorcycle collides with vehicle in Simpson County
Two brothers dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Copiah County
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Jackson asks city residents to conserve water
City of Jackson asks residents to conserve water ‘where possible’
‘I am deeply troubled’: Congressman Guest responds to the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern brings scattered downpours mid-late week