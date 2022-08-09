Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Jackson announces water distribution site for Tuesday

(WSAW)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents on Tuesday afternoon. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle.

Please see below for details:

WHAT:       Water distribution site

WHEN:      2 p.m. Tuesday, August 9

WHERE:    Fire Station #1 (Headquarters)

555 S. West St.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eighteen-year-old indicted for murder of 21-year-old woman in Jackson
1 injured, 1 killed after motorcycle collides with vehicle in Simpson County
Oxford woman arrested for financial fraud
Oxford woman arrested for financial fraud
Two people dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Copiah County
Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder in death of 2-year-old Miss. toddler
Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder in death of 2-year-old Miss. toddler

Latest News

MDOT safety message contest
MDOT announces temporary lane closure in Jackson on Tuesday night
Lawmakers appropriate $78M for Jackson, lowballs water/sewer needs with $25M...
Some Jackson residents may ‘experience low water pressure’ on Tuesday
Bennie Thompson
Congressman Thompson announces $12.6 Million award to Yazoo City
MDOT reschedules ‘mandatory repair’ on major roadway in Jackson
MDOT reschedules ‘mandatory repair’ on major roadway in Jackson