Jackson announces water distribution site for Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents on Tuesday afternoon. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle.

Please see below for details:

WHAT: Water distribution site

WHEN: 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 9

WHERE: Fire Station #1 (Headquarters)

555 S. West St.

