Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered showers will continue to move across the region during the next couple of days.  Rainfall could give us a quick inch or two, but most of the area will see lighter amounts.  Every once in a while, some will pulse up and give us hail and gusty winds.  Otherwise, with more cloud cover and showers, Highs will be a little cooler than normal for this time of year, in the upper 80s.  Overnight and morning low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.  Later this week, more sunshine will return, and we’ll have a better chance of seeing high temperatures in the lower and middle 90s.  The tropics remain quiet, with the exception of a system in the eastern Atlantic.  There is a 30 percent chance for development there over the next five days, but it really isn’t a concern for us at this point in time.  Today’s high in Jackson reached 88 degrees.  The normal high for this time of year is 93.  The normal low is 72.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Eighteen-year-old indicted for murder of 21-year-old woman in Jackson
Oxford woman arrested for financial fraud
Oxford woman arrested for financial fraud
1 injured, 1 killed after motorcycle collides with vehicle in Simpson County
Two brothers dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Copiah County
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern brings scattered downpours mid-late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern yield daily downpour risk mid-late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: scattered afternoon downpours mid-week
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: