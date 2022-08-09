First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered showers will continue to move across the region during the next couple of days. Rainfall could give us a quick inch or two, but most of the area will see lighter amounts. Every once in a while, some will pulse up and give us hail and gusty winds. Otherwise, with more cloud cover and showers, Highs will be a little cooler than normal for this time of year, in the upper 80s. Overnight and morning low temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Later this week, more sunshine will return, and we’ll have a better chance of seeing high temperatures in the lower and middle 90s. The tropics remain quiet, with the exception of a system in the eastern Atlantic. There is a 30 percent chance for development there over the next five days, but it really isn’t a concern for us at this point in time. Today’s high in Jackson reached 88 degrees. The normal high for this time of year is 93. The normal low is 72.

