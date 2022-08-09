Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern brings scattered downpours mid-late week

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Another day of summery heat and humidity; leading to higher chances for afternoon and evening showers and storms, though, a few showers could flare up through mid-morning. Expect a partly sunny to variably cloudy sky with highs working their way into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Storms will crank up in coverage and intensity through the afternoon hours with a few being heavy and gusty. Storms will taper late with lows in the 70s again.

WEDNESDAY: The combination of a tropical airmass flowing off the Gulf and an approaching front from the north will help to spark another wave of scattered to numerous showers and storms. Expect variably cloudy skies with highs in the 80s to near 90. Storms that flare up could feature heavy rain and gusty winds – tending to die down, gradually, after sunset. Lows will fall into the 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The unsettled pattern continues through late week with scattered to numerous shower and storm chances Thursday and, somewhat, Friday. This will come along with an approaching cold front that could be able to push through the region. Highs will top out in the 80s, mainly. A slight push of drier air with high pressure returning to the region will help bring a drier trend by week’s end – though, a rebound in highs will take us back into the lower 90s amid mostly to partly sunny skies.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

