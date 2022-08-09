Corinth church burglarized, woman arrested

CORINTH, Miss. (WMC) - A woman was arrested by Farmington Police Department and Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office involving a church burglary.

On Aug. 9, officers arrested Amy L. Schneider charging her with burglary and destruction of church.

Farmington Baptist Church said in a Facebook post, “We are thankful that nothing that really ‘mattered’ was harmed.”

Schneider allegedly left glass everywhere, hymnal pages scattered on the floor, and blood spots, said FBC.

The church is canceling Wednesday night service to properly clean up.

Schneider is being held in Alcorn County Jail.

