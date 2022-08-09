Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Corinth church burglarized, woman arrested

Corinth church burglarized, woman arrested
Corinth church burglarized, woman arrested(Alcorn County Sheriff's Office)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORINTH, Miss. (WMC) - A woman was arrested by Farmington Police Department and Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office involving a church burglary.

On Aug. 9, officers arrested Amy L. Schneider charging her with burglary and destruction of church.

Farmington Baptist Church said in a Facebook post, “We are thankful that nothing that really ‘mattered’ was harmed.”

Schneider allegedly left glass everywhere, hymnal pages scattered on the floor, and blood spots, said FBC.

The church is canceling Wednesday night service to properly clean up.

Schneider is being held in Alcorn County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Johnterrius Demond Murriel (suspect)
18-year-old shot, killed in hotel room on I-55 in Ridgeland
5 things we learned from Tuesday’s bond hearing of Timothy Herrington, Jr.
5 things we learned from Tuesday’s bond hearing of Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Two brothers dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Copiah County
Prosecutors reveal timeline of what they believe led up to the death of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
Prosecutors reveal timeline of what they believe led to the death of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
Oxford woman arrested for financial fraud
Oxford woman arrested for financial fraud

Latest News

Portable toilets (file photo)
MSDH sets up port-a-potties at downtown Jackson headquarters to conserve water
Batte Furniture and Interiors building could soon be home to the Charles Tisdale Library.
City still eyeing Batte Furniture building as home for future Tisdale Library
Mike Bianco extends contract with Ole Miss Source: Twitter/OleMissBSB
Mike Bianco extends contract with Ole Miss
Chokwe Antar Lumumba speaking at a previous press conference.
Lumumba denies ‘civil conspiracy’ allegations; claims council is trying to bankrupt Richard’s Disposal
Deputies arrest JPD officer months after grand jury indicts him
Deputies arrest JPD officer months after grand jury indicts him